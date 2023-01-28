Cody Rhodes wins the Royal Rumble

WWE decided to open its Royal Rumble Premium Live Event tonight (Sat., Jan. 28, 2023) at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, with its mens Royal Rumble match. Cody Rhodes was returning, and the winner would set up a WrestleMania main event match opposite Roman Reigns (assuming he wins later tonight, of course).

As it turns out, the story that made the most sense played out exactly as it was set up to, with Rhodes entering at number 30 and going on to last eliminate Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, who entered the match first and became the ultimate Iron Man, lasting longer than anyone in history in a traditional Royal Rumble match.

Here was the order of entry:

GUNTHER Sheamus The Miz Kofi Kingston Johnny Gargano Xavier Woods Karrion Kross Chad Gable Drew McIntyre Santos Escobar Angelo Dawkins Brock Lesnar Bobby Lashley Baron Corbin Seth Rollins Otis Rey Mysterio Dominik Mysterio Elias Finn Balor Booker T Damian Priest Montez Ford Edge Austin Theory Omos Braun Strowman Ricochet Logan Paul Cody Rhodes

And the order of elimination (and who they were eliminated by):

The Miz (Sheamus) Karrion Kross (Drew McIntyre) Xavier Woods (GUNTHER) Kofi Kingston (GUNTHER) Santos Escobar (Brock Lesnar) Angelo Dawkins (Brock Lesnar) Chad Gable (Brock Lesnar) Brock Lesnar (Bobby Lashley) Baron Corbin (Seth Rollins) Bobby Lashley (Seth Rollins) Otis (Drew McIntyre & Sheamus) Elias (Drew McIntyre & Sheamus) Johnny Gargano (Dominik Mysterio & Finn Balor) Booker T (GUNTHER) Montez Ford (Damian Priest) Damian Priest (Edge) Finn Balor (Edge) Edge (Finn Balor & Damian Priest) Omos (Braun Strowman) Sheamus (GUNTHER) Drew McIntyre (GUNTHER) Dominik Mysterio (Cody Rhodes) Braun Strowman (Cody Rhodes) Ricochet (Austin Theory) Austin Theory (Cody Rhodes) Seth Rollins (Logan Paul) Logan Paul (Cody Rhodes) GUNTHER (Cody Rhodes)

It’s worth noting that there were 28 eliminations because while Mysterio was credited as being entrant number 17, he never actually made his way into the match, having been taken out by his son just before he entered at number 18.

