WWE Royal Rumble 2023 takes place tonight (Sat., Jan. 28) from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. It begins at 7:00 pm ET with the Kickoff show leading right into the main course at 8:00 pm ET on Peacock in the U.S., WWE Network everywhere else, or your local cable pay-per-view provider.

Cody Rhodes is back in WWE to win the Royal Rumble and headline WrestleMania

The Royal Rumble match is unlike anything else in WWE, and that’s one reason why this event always ranks among WWE’s most anticipated nights of the year.

The rules of the 30-man Royal Rumble match are simple. Two wrestlers start the match, a new superstar enters the fray at regular intervals, and elimination occurs when a competitor goes over the top rope and both feet hit the floor. The winner of the match is the last person standing after 29 other wrestlers have been eliminated. The winner earns a world title match at WrestleMania.

Here are the names of the 19 wrestlers who have been officially announced for the men’s Royal Rumble match:

Kofi Kingston

Santos Escobar

Ricochet

Austin Theory

Seth Rollins

Bobby Lashley

Baron Corbin

Rey Mysterio

GUNTHER

Cody Rhodes

Omos

Drew McIntyre

Sheamus

Braun Strowman

Karrion Kross

Dominik Mysterio

Xavier Woods

The Miz

Brock Lesnar

Many different stories will play out during the course of this match. Let’s start with last year’s winner, Brock Lesnar. He returned to WWE this week to F5 the hell out of Bobby Lashley. Will Bob willingly accept help from Omos if that’s what it takes to eliminate The Beast?

One other story to keep an eye on is what happens when Rey and Dominik Mysterio cross paths. Despite Dominik’s turn to the dark side last year, Rey has refused to raise a hand to his son. That approach could bite Rey in the ass tonight, especially given how eager The Judgment Day is to hurt and eliminate Rey.

Speaking of The Judgment Day, will we see Edge return to WWE in this match? He has a bone to pick with those guys after what they did to his wife Beth Phoenix in October.

Who else might show up as surprise entrants? Logan Paul? Bad Bunny? Matt Riddle? Randy Orton? Kane? A forgotten mid-card comedy guy from over a decade ago?

Finally, let’s talk about the likely winners. Based on the official list of entrants, it looks like WWE is depending on Cody Rhodes to main event WrestleMania this year. Cody is returning tonight after more than seven months on the sidelines and will try to continue where he left off as the top men’s babyface in the company. He stands out as the clear favorite of the 19 official entrants, particularly because consecutive wins for Brock doesn’t seem like the best idea.

But Sami Zayn has also emerged as a leading candidate to win, even though he might not even be in the match. Zayn is perhaps the most popular guy in WWE today due to his excellent character work as the Honorary Uce of The Bloodline. Tensions are escalating recently between Sami and Roman Reigns, and there is an obvious story to tell where Sami wins the Royal Rumble and fights Reigns at the biggest wrestling show of the year.

Some people are holding out hope that The Rock will make room in his busy schedule for a WrestleMania match this year, and in that scenario he is also a potential Royal Rumble winner tonight.

Last year’s men’s Royal Rumble match was something of a boring disaster, so hopefully this time WWE will remind us about all the things that make a Royal Rumble match so fun. It’s Triple H’s first time running WWE creative for the Royal Rumble, so he should be motivated to make it special.

The rest of the card

Here are the remaining four matches that are currently advertised for Royal Rumble:

Women’s Royal Rumble match

The rules here are the same as the men’s match, only this time it will be 30 women trying to throw each other over the top rope in order to earn a title match at WrestleMania.

WWE has done a poor job of creating interest in this match, despite having more than two months to get there. That’s partially because only seven women were announced for the match as of 48 hours ago. That number is up to 12 now, and here they are:

Liv Morgan

Candice LeRae

Rhea Ripley

Raquel Rodriguez

Shayna Baszler

Zelina Vega

Emma

Bayley

Dakota Kai

IYO SKY

Lacey Evans

Xia Li

The lack of Becky Lynch sticks out like a sore thumb, though I do expect that she will join the match looking for revenge on Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai.

It sure sounds like Ronda Rousey won’t be involved in this match. The singles champions don’t typically enter this match either, so it seems unlikely that Bianca Belair or Charlotte Flair will be in the mix. Alexa Bliss is also probably off the table since she has a separate match on the card. Sasha Banks and Naomi left WWE a long time ago. The end result is a women’s Royal Rumble match that is severely lacking in star power on paper.

As far as the probable winners are concerned, Rhea Ripley stands out from the pack as the big favorite. Raquel Rodriguez has also been pushed strong in recent weeks leading up to the match.

Hopefully WWE has some interesting surprises lined up for filling out the field, because this Royal Rumble match needs a lot of help.

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens

Roman Reigns has been the Universal champion for so long that he is now recycling opponents he’s already defeated multiple times earlier during his run on top. When Owens’ past failures to beat Roman are combined with the fact that WrestleMania is coming up soon, it’s incredibly difficult to find a scenario where KO will walk out of this match as the new champion.

In many ways, the story here revolves around Sami Zayn choosing loyalty to The Bloodline over his friendship with Owens. However, Zayn has been so eager to prove his worth as a member of The Bloodline that he has stepped out of line with Roman multiple times. He defied Roman once again on this week’s SmackDown, showing up to assist Solo Sikoa despite the Tribal Chief telling Sami that he didn’t want to see him until Royal Rumble.

Paul Heyman tried to convince Reigns to boot Sami out of The Bloodline at Raw XXX, but Jey Uso vouched for Sami and stopped that from happening. Reigns said that Zayn’s “final test” takes place tonight. We already saw Sami choose Roman over KO two months ago at WarGames, so it’s not clear what that means.

It feels like Sami’s time with The Bloodline is coming to an end, even with Roman as the overwhelming favorite to win this match. Roman has been using Sami for his own benefit this entire time, and once Reigns is finished with KO, he may very well decide that there’s nothing more to squeeze out of Sami as far as his utility to The Bloodline is concerned.

Pitch Black Match: Bray Wyatt vs LA Knight

This is Bray Wyatt’s first televised match since he returned to WWE over three months ago. And it’s sponsored by Mountain Dew.

The story here stretches back to mid-November when LA Knight responded to a Wyatt apology by slapping him the face twice. Knight was then targeted in mysterious backstage attacks, which brought Uncle Howdy into the story. Wyatt and Howdy appear to be different people on the surface, but Wyatt has contradicted himself about Howdy’s identity.

Wyatt and Knight were clearly headed to a fight, so WWE put them in this Pitch Black match at Royal Rumble. WWE hasn’t bothered to explain the specific rules of this new match type. They’ve offered a general idea that anything goes, but that’s not very helpful.

Knight has gotten over on his mic work and catchphrases during the last two months, but most of that goes out the window once the match begins. Wyatt is very comfortable in the darkness and will very likely swallow him up in whatever the hell a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match entails.

Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss and Bianca Belair were allies two months ago at WarGames, but Wyatt’s return to WWE has brought back some of Alexa’s erratic behavior from the dark days when she was trapped under Bray’s spell.

Bliss has turned her attention to winning championship gold, and Uncle Howdy has made his presence known as part of that effort. Belair doesn’t really understand what the hell is going on, and who can blame her?

Alexa tried to injure Bianca by attacking her with a vase. Bliss also intentionally got herself disqualified in their first title match in order to inflict more punishment on Belair. The champ needed stitches as a result of Alexa’s aggression. Even so, Bianca’s track record of dominance over the last two years suggests she is the solid favorite to retain the gold.

Summary

It’s the Royal Rumble! This is always an exciting time to be a pro wrestling fan, not only for the Rumble matches, but also because this event officially begins the road to WrestleMania. So make sure to gather ‘round a close group of friends, whether in person or right here in the comments at Cageside Seats, count down the clock to zero together with every new entrant, root like hell for your favorite wrestler(s) to pull off a miracle, and be ready to go on a wild ride.

What will you be looking for at Royal Rumble?