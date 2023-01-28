WWE will return to pay-per-view (PPV), Peacock, and WWE Network later on this evening (Sat., Jan. 28, 2023) with its second biggest show of the year, the Royal Rumble extravaganza, emanating from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

The event will get rolling at 7 pm ET with the free Kickoff show, which runs for one hour on YouTube, WWE.com, and various other social media outlets. That leads right on into the PPV at 8 pm ET, which you can stream from a number of devices if you have a subscription to Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

Here’s the card for the show, at least as of this writing: