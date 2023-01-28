WWE takes over the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas tonight (Sat., Jan. 28, 2023) for its Royal Rumble pay-per-view (PPV) extravaganza featuring a 30-man over-the-top-rope battle royal on the men’s side (featuring the likes of the returning Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Karrion Kross, Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, and more), a 30-woman over-the-top-rope battle royal on the women’s side (featuring the likes of Rhea Ripley, Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, Candice LeRae, and more), Kevin Owens getting another crack at Roman Reigns and the WWE Universal championship, Bianca Belair putting the Raw women’s title on the line against the relentless Alexa Bliss, a “Pitch Black” match — even though we still don’t know what that is because WWE won’t tell us — pitting Bray Wyatt against LA Knight, and whatever other matches WWE decides to add at the last minute. This StoryStream will be the spot for all results, recaps, videos, and post-event fallout. Enjoy the show!