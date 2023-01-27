Brock Lesnar, more added to Royal Rumble matches

This week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown represented the go home show to the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event tomorrow night (Sat., Jan. 28, 2023) at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. That meant it was the last episode of WWE television to announce official entrants for the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches.

We got a few.

First, The Miz said he would finally do what he never has and win the Royal Rumble. Not long after, another big star showed up to declare:

You didn’t think Brock Lesnar wouldn’t be working a show as big as Royal Rumble, did you? Well, he’s in, and it sure felt like they’re setting up a longer program with Bobby Lashley. We’ll have to see how that plays out in the match itself.

Later, Xia Li cut a brief promo stating her intentions to win the women’s Royal Rumble match while Damage CTRL also had a video announcing all three of them are in as well. Lacey Evans also said he would win it after winning her squash match on the show.

Here, then, are the updated lists of confirmed entrants in both matches:

Men’s

Kofi Kingston

Santos Escobar

Ricochet

Austin Theory

Seth Rollins

Bobby Lashley

Baron Corbin

Rey Mysterio

GUNTHER

Cody Rhodes

Omos

Drew McIntyre

Sheamus

Braun Strowman

Karrion Kross

Dominik Mysterio

The Miz

Brock Lesnar

Women’s