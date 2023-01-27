 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

SmackDown Tag Title Contender’s Tournament Final set

By Geno Mrosko
After cruising through four first round match-ups last week, WWE held the semifinals for the SmackDown Tag Title Contender’s Tournament during this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown in Laredo, Texas.

Drew McIntyre & Sheamus were supposed to be up first against Hit Row after defeating The Viking Raiders last week but Erik & Ivar used an attack from behind to take them out. Instead of putting Hit Row through to the Final without having to wrestle for it, Adam Pearce announced a replacement.

Ricochet & Braun Strowman, who weren’t originally in this tournament.

Naturally, they took care of business, with Strowman pinning Ashante Adonis after Ricochet took Top Dolla out with a dive to the outside.

Later, Imperium took on Legado del Fantasma in a match that seemed to have a clear winner before it even began. Sure enough, while the latter gave the former a good match, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci advanced via pinfall.

The updated bracket:

@WWE

The Strowman & Ricochet vs. Imperium tournament final will take place on SmackDown next week.

