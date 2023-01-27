[SPOILER] scheduled to be on SmackDown, but it’s not much of a SPOILER

This isn’t a particularly surprising report, seeing as he’s been on the poster for tomorrow night’s PPV PLE for weeks, just returned for the first time in a couple months on Raw XXX earlier this week, and isn’t officially booked for Royal Rumble yet.

But here it is even if you’re not surprised... PWInsider says Brock Lesnar is scheduled for SmackDown tonight (Jan. 27) in Laredo, Texas.

In fact, it’s arguable whether or not this even counts as a spoiler. WWE hasn’t announced the Beast Incarnate for the blue brand’s Rumble go home, but the venue hosting the show (Sames Auto Arena) has been promoting Lesnar for at least a few days now:

The Beast is Back!!!

Catch Brock Lesnar at WWE SmackDown this Friday at the Sames Auto Arena

Get your tickets now at the Box Office and online https://t.co/p9mqFNXDDc pic.twitter.com/qXsEjxbrHx — Sames Auto Arena (@LaredoArena) January 24, 2023

Now what will Brock get up to on SmackDown? That’s the more interesting question. Odds are he’ll just declare himself or otherwise getting added to the Rumble match, seeing as the man he’s been beefing with, Bobby Lashley, and many people’s dream Lesnar ‘Mania opponent, Gunther, are already in it.

Join us in our live blog tonight at 8pm ET to find out for sure.