It was only a matter of time, we suppose.

While Sheamus & Drew McIntyre clearly knew what they were doing when they started calling themselves the Banger Bros, a new report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter claims that their bosses at WWE did not. And now that the higher ups in Stamford, Connecticut have figured out why everyone else was giggling when the Celtic Warrior tweeted stuff like this...

What mode of transport should the Banger Bros drive? — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) January 7, 2023

... the Banger Bros are no more.

Yes, Dave Meltzer writes that while it took longer this time, the same thing that happened with Paige, Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch’s “Submission Sorority” in 2015 has happened to “Banger Bros” in 2023. Officials learned about the porn company Bang Bros and nixed the name due to its similarity to that decidedly non-PG brand.

The question is whether you believe WWE just learned about Bang Bros — whose videos feature amateur performers in explicit sex scenes, some of which take place in their mobile “Bang Bus” studio? Or did they just let Sheamus & Drew have some fun (and maybe show up in the search results of people using the internet for one of its true purposes) for as long as they could? After all, this isn’t a “Gunther Stark” situation. Googling “Banger Bros” will definitely give you a page full of links to PornHub and similar sites.

Either way, there’s only one reference to Banger Bros that still comes up in a search of WWE dot com. And if their official Twitter account ever used the name or hashtag, those tweets have been deleted.

Sheamus and Drew will have more bangers. But not, it seems, as the Banger Bros.