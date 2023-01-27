Joe Hendry writes insulting song for Matt Cardona

Joe Hendry is known as a lyrical songsmith. He penned his own smash hit theme song for Impact.

Next up was Dancing Moose. In my opinion, this ditty was a satisfactory effort from Hendry. The crowd enjoyed it though as a way to taunt Moose.

Hendry brought his A-game when Matt Cardona was on his mind to write an insulting tune. Hendry debuted the salacious song during Impact Wrestling. Cardona was fresh off a loss in tag team action when Hendry appeared on stage. This one makes rude reference to Cardona’s past with Edge in WWE.

Hendry told a tale involving Cardona, Chelsea Green, and Brian Myers in the music video. Here are the lyrics as best as I can understand.

Chelsea says, “Matt, can you come to bed?” “No, I’d rather play with my figures instead.” She said, “Can we be romantic and do things we enjoy?” “No. Me and Brian Myers better save these old toys. Now, I think my girl is going to walk out the door. I’m only 37 but I look like 54.” And Matt Cardona, you could be the man, but there’s just one problem you should understand. You’re the King of the indies, and now you’re rich. But to me, you will always Edge’s bitch. You and Brian Myers, you act like kids. But to me, you will always Edge’s bitch. You’re the King of the indies, and now you’re rich. But to me, you will always Edge’s bitch. To me, you will always be Edge’s bitch. To me, you will always be Edge’s bitch.

Needless to say, Cardona was irate. This feud will soon be settled when Hendry defends the Impact Digital Media Championship against Cardona in the near future on Impact Wrestling television.

Did Joe Hendry’s song get stuck in your head?