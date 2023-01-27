WWE Friday Night SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Jan. 27, 2023) with a live show emanating from Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas, featuring the go home show for tomorrow night’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view (PPV) event.

Advertised for tonight: Kevin Owens goes one-on-one versus Solo Sikoa. As far as The Bloodline is concerned, Roman Reigns has made it clear that he doesn’t want to see Sami Zayn before the Royal Rumble.

Elsewhere on the card: Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross, SmackDown Tag Team title contender’s tournament semifinal matches (Banger Bros vs. Hit Row; Imperium vs. Legado del Fantasma), and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR JAN. 27