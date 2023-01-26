A lot of people are mulling over the potential Royal Rumble winners for the men’s and women’s matches this Saturday night (Jan. 28) in San Antonio at the Alamodome.

Will Cody Rhodes return to WWE and walk right into a WrestleMania main event, will WWE go with the hot hand of Sami Zayn, or will Dwayne Johnson secretly be in the building for a huge surprise?

Is Rhea Ripley finally going to win the women’s match this year, or will it be one of the currently unnamed 23 entrants?

Sometimes the Rumble winner is subject to change all the way up until the night before the event. During an interview on the Public Enemies podcast, former WWE writer Chris Dunn claims that Bianca Belair wasn’t originally going to win the 2021 women’s Royal Rumble match:

“I was in a Tampa hotel room, and we were watching some sort of football game. And an assistant had just left the Royal Rumble night before meeting. And they changed the finish. Charlotte was going over, and they rehearsed Charlotte going over. And Bianca was gonna get eliminated like mid-way through the match. And it got changed to Bianca going over. I think a lot of people voiced it, but this guy Ryan Ward, who’s been there for like 14 years, he was Cena’s writer, and for my money has had the biggest hand in the women’s revolution...from my understanding, from what I heard, he kind of said to Vince [McMahon] something to the effect of, ‘Vince if you look at the Royal Rumble tomorrow, we have Edge winning and Charlotte winning. We’re not making any new stars.’ And I think that really resonated, and Bianca was on such a roll where it kinda made sense. And then she also had to, right after that match, really nail that post-match promo. And she did it. She was just awesome and great.”

Charlotte Flair won the 2020 Royal Rumble match, so the notion that Vince initially wanted to go back to her for another win in 2021 is...well, that sounds exactly like Vince’s first instinct, doesn’t it?

Thankfully Belair did go on to win the 2021 Royal Rumble match and headline night one of WrestleMania 37 against Sasha Banks. Bianca has been the strongest pushed babyface in WWE over the last two years, and it all began with that Royal Rumble victory.

