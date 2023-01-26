WWE conveniently ignores AEW star in 2023 Royal Rumble ‘By The Numbers’ video

There are a ton of numbers to track across Royal Rumble history, which is why WWE’s annual “By The Numbers” video for the event is always fun to check out.

This year’s iteration was posted on WWE’s YouTube page earlier today, and it once again ignores Daniel Bryan’s survival time of 76:06 in the Greatest Royal Rumble match as the longest such time in history, instead highlighting Rey Mysterio’s Iron Man performance in 2006. The Greatest Royal Rumble numbers are included in some other places, such as Total Entrants and Number of Winners, so there is an inconsistency here.

A lot of the numbers in this video are carried over from 2022, with the addition of how important it can be to draw one of the last 10 entries in the match:

Here are this year’s numbers:

1988: The first year the Royal Rumble took place

1,250: Entrants in the match since its inception

32: Number of winners, which is roughly 2.5% of the total entrants

19: Royal Rumble winners who then won a world championship at WrestleMania

57:12: Bianca Belair’s endurance record for the Women’s Royal Rumble

62:12: Rey Mysterio’s endurance record for the Men’s Royal Rumble

Wrestlers who’ve entered #1 and won the Rumble are mentioned, but only Shawn Michaels in 1995 and Edge’s 2021 wins are listed (glossing over Chris Benoit in 2004, as is WWE policy)

78%: How often a Royal Rumble match has been won by one of the final 10 entrants

:01: The fastest elimination in Royal Rumble history (Santino Marella)

9: Superstars who’ve won multiple Rumbles (Hogan, Michaels, Austin, Cena, Edge, Batista, Triple H, Orton, Lesnar)

13: The record for eliminations in a single Royal Rumble match. The video mentions Brock Lesnar’s 13 consecutive eliminations from 2020, but doesn’t include Strowman eliminating 13 men at the Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018).

18: The number of Royal Rumble matches Kane has competed in, the all time record

45: The number of career eliminations Kane had in those matches, also an all time record

15: The number of career eliminations for Charlotte Flair, which is the women’s record. She has done this across 4 separate matches.

4: Number of times San Antonio has hosted the Royal Rumble, including this year, with 3 of these events taking place at the Alamodome.

3: The number of times Stone Cold Steve Austin won the Royal Rumble, an all time record

