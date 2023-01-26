Rhea Ripley teaches Dominik Mysterio how to win the Royal Rumble match

WWE’s Royal Rumble 2023 premium live pay-per-view event is set to take place this Saturday night (Jan. 28) at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Rhea Ripley is an early favorite to win the women’s match, and she is training with Dominik Mysterio so they can both be winners this year.

Here’s a video WWE released of Rhea and Dom’s recent training session:

The relationship between Ripley and Mysterio is arguably the best thing going today in WWE, outside of Sami Zayn’s involvement with The Bloodline. That remains the case here as Rhea and Dom make sure to get in plenty of shots at Rey Mysterio, including how he’s never given Dom one bit of advice on how to actually win the Rumble. What a shitty father.

It’s hard to argue with their point, given Rey’s past claim that he would absolutely eliminate his own son from the Rumble match, well before his son ever betrayed him.

Later in the video, the discussion focuses on Rhea’s desire to win the Royal Rumble this year. She vows that she won’t be the runner up this time. Given that Bianca Belair isn’t in the 2023 women’s match, Rhea may very well be right.

Dominik finishes his training by finally tossing Ripley out of the ring and eliminating her. He is extremely confident that he will do the same exact thing to his father in this year’s men’s Royal Rumble match.

Are you hoping to see Rhea and her Dom-Dom each win their respective Royal Rumble matches this weekend, Cagesiders?