The ratings and viewership data are in for this week’s (Jan. 24) episode of WWE NXT.

According to Showbuzz Daily, this episode drew an audience of 607,000 viewers and a 0.12 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. NXT landed in 28th place on cable for the night in the key demo.

The viewership number is a slight improvement over the week before. But the demo number is down for the third week in a row. WWE’s developmental brand was also two spots lower in the cable originals rankings this week, which were led by TNT’s NBA doubleheader as usual.

WWE & USA may have hoped some of Raw XXX’s huge audience would tune in for more wrestling the next night, but that doesn’t seem to have been the case. We’ll see if the likely inclusion of a few NXT talents in this weekend’s Royal Rumble matches and hype for Feb. 4’s Vengeance Day PLE boost the ratings numbers next Tuesday.

Here’s NXT’s audience and ratings share of the same demographic over the past year:

* Aired on SyFy

