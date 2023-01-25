Time to reset that “Days since last parking lot attack” sign at the WWE Performance Center to “0”.

Nikkita Lyons joins a lineage that stretches back to 2016 when people ranging from Hideo Itami and Enzo Amore were getting jumped on the way to and from their cars in Orlando,

Whodunnit? We could need Benoit Blanc on the case because Lyons hasn’t been around a whole lot since coming up on the losing end of her feud with former tag partner Zoey Stark. She’s jawed with Cora Jade, but Jade has an alibi seeing as she was being interviewed inside when Nikkita went down. Indi Hartwell was the first to come to Lyons’ side, but is that cover? Dexter Lumis’ better half has been showing some signs of frustration for months, and just got took another loss to Tiffany Stratton. Or maybe the soon-to-debut streamer for the UK, Stevie Turner, wanted to make a statement?

There’s also the possibility this is cover for a legitimate injury. Lyons missed several months due to a knee injury last year, and continues to use a finisher that puts a lot of strain on her legs, and back, and...

We'll see where this all leads.

