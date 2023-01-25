WWE NXT Vengeance Day adds two matches, changes another

Last night (Jan. 24), NXT added two more matches to their upcoming Vengeance Day PLE.

Carmelo Hayes has set his sights on the NXT championship. That was also Apollo Crews’ stated goal when he returned to Tuesday nights. They’ve face off in singles and tag matches, with Hayes winning the former & Crews the latter, and generally been thorns in one another’s sides. So on Sat., Feb. 4 in Charlotte, North Carolina, they’ll try to settle things with a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

The other new match for NXT’s first trip outside Florida since last year’s WrestleMania is for the Women’s Tag titles... and its set-up is a bit more involved. Brooks Jensen is crushing on Kiana James. His friends and tag partners Josh Briggs & Fallon Henley don’t trust James (which makes sense, since she tried some sort of Wolf of Wall Street bs with the Henley family bar). But after James & Henley won a tag match last night, Jensen got them a shot at the belts. And Fallon’s not going to say no to that — even if she doesn’t like or trust her teammate.

Meanwhile, The New Day want to share the spotlight with as many young guns as possible, so they’re holding an Invitational next Tuesday. Three tag teams will face-off on Jan. 31, and the winner of Malik Blade & Edris Enofe vs. The Dyad (Rip Fowler & Jagger Reid) vs. Chase U’s Andre Chase & Duke Hudson will be added to the Vengeance Day title match to make it a 4Way dance.

Here’s the updated line-up for Vengeance Day:

• Bron Breakker (c) vs. Grayson Waller in a Steel Cage match for the NXT championship • Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne i NXT Women’s title • Wes Lee (c) vs. Dijak for the NXT North American championship • The New Day (c) vs. Gallus vs. Pretty Deadly vs. TBD in a 4Way for the NXT Tag Team titles • Kayden Carter & Katana Chance (c) vs. Fallon Henley & Kiana James for the NXT Women’s Tag Team championship • Carmelo Hayes vs. Apollo Crews in a 2-out-of-3 falls match

Look like a good show to you?