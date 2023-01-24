Karrion Kross has an interesting view of his WWE character

During an interview with Muscle & Fitness, Karrion Kross revealed he has an interesting way of viewing the character he plays on WWE television:

“I like to think of Karrion Kross, not actually as a human being. I like to think of him as a very dark energy in the room. Like, when you walk into a place that you know you shouldn’t be, late at night, like a haunted house or something. You know you shouldn’t be there, but you feel like you should stay because you are about to see something that you are not going to be able to see anywhere else! He is the dark energy in the room, manifesting as a person.”

The next time you see him on television, try to imagine seeing him this way and see what it does for your enjoyment of the character itself. WWE already does quite a bit to make his appearances an experience in and of itself. Thinking of him as a dark energy and not a person should only enhance that.

Normally I would say this is kind of cheesy but he actually pulls it off.

Kudos to him.