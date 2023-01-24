Mandy Rose says WWE never mentioned ‘racy images’ when firing her

It’s been about a month and half since WWE unexpectedly booked Mandy Rose to drop the NXT Women’s title she’d held for more than a year, and released her the next day. But she continues to draw mainstream attention — and not just for the FanTime page that made her a million dollars in December of 2022.

After appearing on Tamron Hall’s syndicated talk show, the New York Post is now helping Rose tell her side of the story. WWE hasn’t commented on their decision (the Post says they reached out again and didn’t get a response from the company), but reports were that the company cut Mandy because the content on her subscription site had gotten too explicit.

Rose says that’s not the messaging she got:

“I wasn’t told about racy images. I wasn’t told about anything else. I was told about the subscription-based platform.”

WWE’s contractors had been prohibited from having accounts with “third party engagement platforms” such as Cameo and OnlyFans, but word was the restrictions around those had loosened after WrestleMania 38. But perhaps those reports were incorrect, or at least incomplete.

If the issue was with the types of photos and videos Mandy was posting on MandyRoseSacs.com (her real name is Amanda Rose Saccomanno), she’s with the numerous fans and industry observers puzzled by WWE’s hypocrisy when it comes to marketing their female talent’s sex appeal:

“What’s the definition of racy? The photo of me with two titles [which she posted to FanTime and WWE reposted on their site & social media accounts] – I was completely naked underneath, that’s considered a racy photo, right?”

Rose also said she would have considered taking down the site if WWE had given her “proper warning”, but she says she has no regrets:

“I am grateful and very humbled with everything I’ve done and made at the company [WWE], but in today’s day and age, there are so many other avenues and so many other marketing opportunities, it’s like why can’t I do both? “At the end of the day I’m the only one watching out for myself and my career. Everyone’s replaceable in our business – it’s true.”

Check out the Post’s entire feature on Rose here.