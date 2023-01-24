 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Undertaker & Bray Wyatt reflect on their ‘iconic moment’ from Raw XXX

By Sean Rueter
/ new

As with most things Bray Wyatt, your mileage will vary on the segment he shared with Undertaker and LA Knight during Raw XXX last night (Jan. 23) in Philadelphia.

It served to remind us that Wyatt and Knight have a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match (whatever that is) at Royal Rumble this weekend. More than that though, the scene of Taker whispering in Bray’s ear after he passed a well-goozled LA to him for a Sister Abigail was meant to do more than launch a million memes. It seemed designed to pass the torch from Taker to Bray as WWE’s new supernatural special attraction.

Reportedly, that torch passing is something The Dead Man’s had in mind since he wrestled Wyatt back in 2015 at WrestleMania 31. The notion of a connection between the two performers is reinforced by their both reflecting on what WWE is calling an “iconic moment” between them last night.

Fans who are frustrated with, well everything about Wyatt’s White Rabbit/Uncle Howdy comeback except for LA Knight, probably aren’t moved by any of this. But the video is currently second only to The Bloodline’s Sami Zayn trial segment in views on YouTube, so it’s getting seen by — and likely working for — a lot of folks.

Whether you’re a Firefly or a hater, let us know what you think in the comments below.

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats