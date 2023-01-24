Undertaker & Bray Wyatt reflect on their ‘iconic moment’ from Raw XXX

As with most things Bray Wyatt, your mileage will vary on the segment he shared with Undertaker and LA Knight during Raw XXX last night (Jan. 23) in Philadelphia.

It served to remind us that Wyatt and Knight have a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match (whatever that is) at Royal Rumble this weekend. More than that though, the scene of Taker whispering in Bray’s ear after he passed a well-goozled LA to him for a Sister Abigail was meant to do more than launch a million memes. It seemed designed to pass the torch from Taker to Bray as WWE’s new supernatural special attraction.

Reportedly, that torch passing is something The Dead Man’s had in mind since he wrestled Wyatt back in 2015 at WrestleMania 31. The notion of a connection between the two performers is reinforced by their both reflecting on what WWE is calling an “iconic moment” between them last night.

Moments define this industry. This one was special! https://t.co/twvK5NEU6u — Undertaker (@undertaker) January 24, 2023

This moment justified a lifetime of sacrifices for me. A lifetime of people treating my uniqueness like it was a disease. Through all the bad times I never changed myself to fit anyone’s narrative. I’m proud of that. Thank you Taker. #SuckItLAKnight pic.twitter.com/nQHYWNq7CL — WYATT 6 (@Windham6) January 24, 2023

Fans who are frustrated with, well everything about Wyatt’s White Rabbit/Uncle Howdy comeback except for LA Knight, probably aren’t moved by any of this. But the video is currently second only to The Bloodline’s Sami Zayn trial segment in views on YouTube, so it’s getting seen by — and likely working for — a lot of folks.

Whether you’re a Firefly or a hater, let us know what you think in the comments below.