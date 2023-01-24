At one point during the promotion of Raw XXX, The Bella Twins were among the Legends slated to appear on WWE’s thirtieth anniversary edition of their Monday night show.

But the episode came and went last night (Jan. 23) without any signs of the Hall of Famers (they were referenced in Charlotte Flair’s promo). PWInsider reports Nikki & Brie did fly to the Northeast last weekend, but took in a Broadway show in Manhattan as opposed to working WWE’s in Philadelphia.

After their theater trip on Monday (a matinee of Wicked, per Insider), the Bellas hoped on Instagram Live. This clip of the twins criticizing WWE for failing to celebrate the Women’s Evolution, and specifically mentioning Mercedes “Sasha Banks” Moné and Saraya (fka Paige) has been widely shared around the wrestle web:

The Bella Twins do have a point tho…Not even a Trish Stratus or Lita or Jazz or Victoria…No mention of Sable or AJ Lee…Vickie Guerrero…list goes on…Alundra Blayze you put in a backstage poker game when she has the #WWE women’s championship?! pic.twitter.com/D406DDCJLH #RawXXX — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) January 24, 2023

Nikki: Another good memory on Raw. How didn’t they showcase anything from the the women’s evolution? Brie: But also the way we did our matches on there. Nikki: Because Sasha Banks in it and they’re like, ‘We can’t… Brie: The Bellas, there’s a bunch of us. Nikki: Mercedes is too over, and we can’t say her name. Brie: There’s a couple other girls, and Raya, there’s a bunch of us they don’t want to show. That’s fine. Nikki: That’s fine. When you do what they don’t want to do... Brie: It’s not what you don’t do. It’s what you do do.

We’ll likely hear more about what led to this disagreement between WWE and two of their most recognizable women’s talents of the last 15 years. In the meantime, the first episode of Nikki Bella Says I Do — a four part reality series about Nikki’s marriage to her Dancing with the Stars partner Artem Chingvintsev — premieres this Thursday on E!