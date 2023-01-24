WWE used its Legends the right way on RAW XXX

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw was a special 30th anniversary edition aptly entitled “RAW is XXX.” Shows like this always mean Legends are called in to return, and that opens the door for some questionable booking decisions.

Thankfully, nothing like that happened here.

In fact, WWE absolutely nailed it in regard to how it utilized the group of Legends who were brought back. Some got backstage bits — like appearing in the poker game — while others got some ring time. None of them were used to put down any of the current wrestlers and, in fact, put them over.

Hulk Hogan made an appearance for those who remember the good things and can overlook the negatives. Feel about that how you will, at least they didn’t spend much time on him.

Undertaker returned as his American Badass character for the first time in decades and had a brief interaction with Bray Wyatt that has everyone talking.

D-Generation X and Kurt Angle had some fun together before Imperium came out to punk them in front of everyone. It was played for comedy but also made GUNTHER and crew look as strong as they should.

You can certainly say they didn’t do enough for the history of the women’s division on this show, and you’ll get no arguments from me there. But for those they did utilize, they did a fine job.

