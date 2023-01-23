The first match of the evening at tonight’s (Jan. 23, 2023) RAW XXX special episode featured The Usos retaining the Raw tag team titles when Sami Zayn stepped up in place of an injured Jimmy. The last match of the evening saw Austin Theory put his United States championship on the line against Bobby Lashley in a No Disqualification match.

Perhaps a title change there?

Nope!

It wasn’t because of anything Theory did, though. No, it was because Brock Lesnar made his return and put Lashley down with an F-5. Then he hit Theory with an F-5 on top of Lashley, leading to the referee counting the pinfall.

Theory retains the title, Lashley loses out because of Lesnar again, and the Royal Rumble is in just a few days. They were running short on time, so the show faded out before any announcements regarding Lesnar’s participation in that show were made but it’s reasonable to expect he’ll be there in some capacity, for either the Rumble match or something with Lashley.

Stay tuned.

Get complete RAW XXX results and coverage of the entire show here.