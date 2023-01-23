Just a short time after Jey Uso came to Sami Zayn’s defense, presenting a compelling enough case that Judge Roman Reigns found the “Honorary Uce” innocent (for now), The Usos put the Raw tag team titles on the line against The Judgment Day’s Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio.

With talk of the tag team titles once again operating separately, there was reason to think WWE may be thinking of actually going ahead with a title change here.

Nope!

Finn Balor was caught trying to cheat for his squad during the match and was tossed out. Not long after, however, Jimmy did a dive to the outside and his knee gave out. The referee threw up the dreaded “X” sign towards the back. Adam Pearce hit the scene to say this would lead to a forfeit and The Usos losing their titles.

That’s when Zayn asked to be tagged in for him, and Pearce went for it. He did it for Judgment Day to earn this show, after all.

Zayn came in hot but Judgment Day started pulling out all the stops to take him down and keep him there. He always kicked out, however. Even when Jey tagged in, he was right there to save him from being pinned too.

In the end, Sami and Jey hit 1D on Mysterio to score the pinfall to retain the titles.

Incredible match.

Get complete RAW XXX results and coverage of the show right here.