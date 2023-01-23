Since Vince McMahon orchestrated his return to the WWE’s Board of Directors a couple weeks ago, one topic of discussion among wrestling fans has been the fate of the numerous wrestlers Triple H has signed since taking over creative last summer.

Many in that group were released by Vince & his team over the two-and-a-half years prior to his brief, scandal-influenced retirement. If McMahon were to resume control over the creative & talent sides of the business (which, up to this point, all involved insist isn’t happening), it wouldn’t be surprising to see him cut some of the same people all over again.

You’d think some in the locker room would have similar concerns. We’ve heard rumors to that effect, but one of the wrestlers who was released by Vince and re-signed by Haitch says that’s not what he’s hearing.

In an interview promoting this weekend’s Royal Rumble, Karrion Kross talked to the San Antonio Express News about Vince’s return and how it’s playing backstage:

“It’s in my news feeds, it’s everywhere. It’s inescapable at this point. But the people that I have spoken to about it, like my personal friends in the business, no one’s really concerned or afraid for their job. All of us are ready to adapt... I think everyone’s just taking it day by day to see where everything lands, and we’re all trying to remain optimistic.”

This quote from Kross is particularly interested, as just last week he posted a video on his personal YouTube channel for the first time since rejoining WWE in August. This angle with Kevin Sullivan could certainly be used to transition back to his Killer Kross gimmick if he & wife Scarlett suddenly became free agents again...

Kross is scheduled to face Rey Mysterio on SmackDown this Friday (Jan. 27), and compete in the Royal Rumble match the next night — so he’s safe in the short term. Beyond that... tick tock?