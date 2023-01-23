Raw XXX results, live blog (Jan. 23, 2023): 30th anniversary special

WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Jan. 23, 2023) from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view (PPV) extravaganza scheduled for this coming Saturday night in San Antonio.

Advertised for tonight: RAW is XXX! It’s the 30th anniversary special that will feature the return of a group of Legends led by Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, and more! In addition, The Bloodline is putting Sami Zayn on trial. Also set for the card are two title matches, as The Judgment Day challenge The Usos for the Raw tag team titles while Bobby Lashley takes on Austin Theory for the U.S. championship. Plus, Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a steel cage match, and a whole lot more!

WWE RAW RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR JAN. 23