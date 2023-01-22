The next Premium Live Event (PLE) on the WWE schedule is the Royal Rumble event set to take place on Sat., Jan. 28, 2023, at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, the company’s annual beginning of the year showcase featuring its most popular gimmick match. It will crown the next number one contender for Roman Reigns, and either the Raw or SmackDown women’s title for the women.

We’re just under one week out from showtime and the card could be these five matches:

Women’s Royal Rumble

Here are the announced participants in this match so far:

Liv Morgan

Candice LeRae

Rhea Ripley

Raquel Rodriguez

Shayna Baszler

Zelina Vega

Emma

Men’s Royal Rumble

Here are the announced participants in this match so far:

Kofi Kingston

Santos Escobar

Ricochet

Austin Theory

Seth Rollins

Bobby Lashley

Baron Corbin

Rey Mysterio

GUNTHER

Cody Rhodes

Omos

Drew McIntyre

Sheamus

Braun Strowman

Karrion Kross

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens

This has been just as much about Sami Zayn and his place within The Bloodline as Owens and his quest to defeat Reigns to win the title. Zayn goes on trial on Raw this week, and that should give us an indication of how this match could play out.

Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Alexa Bliss

Bliss snapped on Belair and cost herself the title in the process, knocking the champ out for a short time. Once she was back, Belair wanted to fight again, so they’ll do it here.

Pitch Black Match: Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight

It’s been weeks since this was announced and WWE has yet to provide any clarity on what a “Pitch Black” match is or what we can expect from it. I guess we’ll all learn as it’s happening.

