The next Premium Live Event (PLE) on the WWE schedule is the Royal Rumble event set to take place on Sat., Jan. 28, 2023, at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, the company’s annual beginning of the year showcase featuring its most popular gimmick match. It will crown the next number one contender for Roman Reigns, and either the Raw or SmackDown women’s title for the women.
We’re just under one week out from showtime and the card could be these five matches:
- Women’s Royal Rumble
Here are the announced participants in this match so far:
Liv Morgan
Candice LeRae
Rhea Ripley
Raquel Rodriguez
Shayna Baszler
Zelina Vega
Emma
- Men’s Royal Rumble
Here are the announced participants in this match so far:
Kofi Kingston
Santos Escobar
Ricochet
Austin Theory
Seth Rollins
Bobby Lashley
Baron Corbin
Rey Mysterio
GUNTHER
Cody Rhodes
Omos
Drew McIntyre
Sheamus
Braun Strowman
Karrion Kross
- WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens
This has been just as much about Sami Zayn and his place within The Bloodline as Owens and his quest to defeat Reigns to win the title. Zayn goes on trial on Raw this week, and that should give us an indication of how this match could play out.
- Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Alexa Bliss
Bliss snapped on Belair and cost herself the title in the process, knocking the champ out for a short time. Once she was back, Belair wanted to fight again, so they’ll do it here.
- Pitch Black Match: Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight
It’s been weeks since this was announced and WWE has yet to provide any clarity on what a “Pitch Black” match is or what we can expect from it. I guess we’ll all learn as it’s happening.
