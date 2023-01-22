Bianca Belair’s ridiculous Royal Rumble streak may come to an end this year

Although the women’s Royal Rumble has only existed for five short years, current Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is unquestionably the greatest performer in its brief history. She’s been involved in just three of those five matches but she has 13 eliminations, one win, and was Iron Woman in all three:

In 2020, she entered at number two and went for 33:20.

In 2021, she entered at number three and went for 56:52.

In 2022, she entered at number eight and went for 47:30.

Only Stone Cold Steve Austin has been Iron Man on three separate occasions, and the men’s Rumble dates back to 1988. And he didn’t do it three times in a row.

Sadly, it looks entirely possible, and maybe even likely, that her streak will end this year. She will enter this year’s event as Raw women’s champion with a singles match scheduled against Alexa Bliss for her title.

She is in danger, then, of not even entering the women’s Royal Rumble match and therefore not even getting the chance to keep her streak going. It’s at least possible she loses to Bliss and has another deep run in the Rumble but that doesn’t seem likely.

Either way, what a run.