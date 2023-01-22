WWE names the 30 greatest moments in the history of Raw

In honor of the upcoming 30th anniversary of Monday Night Raw, WWE’s latest Top 10 is a special looking at the 30 greatest moments in the history of the show. I am prepared to strongly disagree with this list, let’s get it:

30. Undertaker wins first main event

29. Stone Cold meets Mike Tyson

28. The Nexus debut

27. This is Your Life

26. 1-2-3 Kid upsets Razor Ramon

25. Bobby Lashley beats The Miz to win the WWE title

24. Shawn Michaels’ hits Sweet Chin Music on Shelton Benjamin

23. Drew McIntyre beats Randy Orton to win the WWE title

22. Goldberg debuts

21. DX invades WCW

20. John Cena beats Rey Mysterio to win the WWE title

19. Triple H returns from injury in 2002

18. Bret Hart forgives Shawn Michaels

17. Kevin Owens wins the Universal title

16. Big E beats Bobby Lashley to win the WWE title

15. Shane McMahon buys WCW

14. Police arrest Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, and Charlotte Flair

13. Batista turns on Evolution

12. Brock Lesnar returns in 2012

11. Eric Bischoff debuts

10. Lita wins title in first women’s main event

9. Roman Reigns beats Sheamus to win the WWE title

8. Kane unmasks

7. Dolph Ziggler cashes in Money in the Bank to win world title

6. Stone Cold showers The Corporation with a beer truck

5. John Cena is drafted to Raw

4. The Rock returns in 2011

3. Seth Rollins betrays The Shield

2. Stone Cold stuns Mr. McMahon for the first time

1. Mick Foley beats The Rock to win the WWE title

Yep, I strongly disagree with this list.

You?