The dream of WWE sending Tony Khan a championship is dead

We’ve been closely following the Jacksonville Jaguars and their journey through the NFL Playoffs for a couple of weeks now, entirely because we wanted to see if they could mess around and win the Super Bowl. This is relevant to us only because AEW owner Tony Khan is also an owner of the Jaguars and that meant it was possible WWE, who has made a tradition of it, would have to send over a championship that could make its way to his hands at a victory parade.

That dream is now dead.

Indeed, the Jaguars traveled to Kansas City for a Divisional Round match-up against the Chiefs earlier today (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) and while they had their chances they were never able to capitalize, ultimately falling by a score of 27-20. They have been eliminated from the Playoffs.

There will be no victory parade. WWE will not be sending over a championship.

Having said that, Jacksonville is building a winning team, with a franchise quarterback in Trevor Lawrence and a head coach who has proven he can take a team the distance. There’s every reason to believe they’ll be in contention for years to come.

So maybe the dream is only dead for now.