We missed out on a great Mustafa Ali character

I’m not sure anyone in pro wrestling is as passionate about the business as Mustafa Ali, who has fought for years to overcome stereotypes and often horrendous booking to climb as high up the ladder at WWE as he can go. He’s a great wrestler too, but he’s more than that.

He’s an idea man.

We know this because he recently shared a story for a character idea he had that instantly made me upset that we never got to see it come to life:

a concept i worked on late last year. “the commodity” would be this arrogant performer that would only compete against local wrestlers and would over embellish his victories over them. when a credible challenger would come up, he would make excuses to postpone the fight. pic.twitter.com/yjUIE74YIk — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) January 20, 2023

I’m not sure how this would play out on a week-by-week basis, but you can see the potential in the character right away. He’d be a fantastic shit eating heel the fans would love to hate (but still love because it would just work so well).

There’s also clear room for a character like that to grow into something more. The eventual turn would have been money.

Maybe someday.