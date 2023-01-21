Raw XXX’s Bloodline ceremony is now The Trial of Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn got a fist bump from his Tribal Chief last night (Jan. 20) on SmackDown. But before that he was chastised by Roman Reigns for admitting to the Undisputed WWE Universal champion that he wondered if maybe Kevin Owens is right about The Bloodline is using him. And after they reconciled, Sami’s former(?) friend and Reigns’ Royal Rumble challenger stunned Roman to close the show.

Somebody’s got to pay for that. And as we’ve all long feared, it looks like that somebody is going to be the Honorary Uce.

PWInsider reported earlier this afternoon that the Acknowledgement Ceremony which had been announced for Monday’s Raw 30th anniversary show was being changed after last night’s edition of the Blue Brand. A short time ago, WWE tweeted confirmation of Insider’s report. All generations of The Bloodline will still gather for Raw XXX, but now it will be for (dun-dun-dunnnhhhhhh) THE TRIAL OF SAMI ZAYN!

BREAKING: After the events of last night’s #SmackDown, The Bloodline will hold a Tribal Court for the Trial of Sami Zayn this Monday at 8/7c on #RAWisXXX on @USA_Network! — WWE (@WWE) January 21, 2023

Sami did try to chase KO down after he attacked the Head of the Table last night, but will that be enough to save him from Samoan Justice?

We shall see. Here’s an updated look at the card for Jan. 23 in Philadelphia:

• The Usos (c) vs. The Judgement Day (Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio) for the Raw Tag Team championship • Austin Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley for the United States title • Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a Steel Cage Match • THE TRIAL OF SAMI ZAYN featuring multiple generations of The Bloodline • A “slew of legends” including The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, X-Pac, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Jerry “The King” Lawler, Teddy Long, Ron Simmons, and Kurt Angle

Sounds like a good show... as long as you’re not the guy Paul Heyman calls “Shmuley”.