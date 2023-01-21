Former NJPW wrestler debuts at WWE NXT house show

Karl Fredericks’ New Japan contract expired in August of last year, and while expressing gratitude to the company — and especially Katsuyori Shibata and the team at the Los Angeles Dojo — he announced himself that he wouldn’t be re-signing. We quickly heard he was likely WWE-bound. Then last week, PWInsider reported the former Young Lion Cup winner had signed with The ‘E.

You don’t need to be an insider to confirm that fact. There’s lots of proof after Fredericks showed up on NXT’s Coconut Loop last night (Jan. 20). The 32 year old from Reno confronted Axiom in Ft. Pierce, Florida after he defeated Oro Mensah in the house show’s opener.

Fredericks looked good, even if many of the Florida faithful weren’t familiar with his work...

How long until we see Fredericks on television? In addition to an issue with Axiom, Grayson Waller is also in the IG comments laying the groundwork for a potential program with the newcomer...

Make your predictions on how Karl Fredericks’ WWE run will go (and what his name will be when he arrives on television) in the comments below, Cagesiders.