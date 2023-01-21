The Firefly Funhouse returned

Yowie wowie.

Mercy the Buzzard, Abby the Witch, the Ramblin’ Rabbit, Huskus the Pig — the whole gang of characters were back in the Firefly Funhouse on Friday Night SmackDown this week, as Bray Wyatt returned to his goofy world because he “missed you so much.”

As was the case before, your mileage may vary with this kind of thing. It is, after all, a grown man talking to dolls and playing out a weird demon time story. It’s either the height of pro wrestling horror storytelling or a goofy distraction.

I will say, I did enjoy Wyatt openly wondering “What kind of deranged Woodstock damaged ding dong names their son ‘Los Angeles Knight’? I mean, he never had a chance!”

That’s pretty good.

The assumption here is that this is simply continuing Wyatt’s run through his past and all the horrible things he’s done to bring him to being whatever it is he’s supposed to be. It’s also one hell of a teaser for The Fiend.

If you’re into all that.

