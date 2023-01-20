Updated list of entrants in the Royal Rumble matches

We are inching ever closer and closer to the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, which is now just one week away. That means we’ve got quite a few names having declared for the men’s and women’s matches.

We got a few more names thrown into the mix on Friday Night SmackDown this week.

On the men’s side, before the show even went on the air, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus were announced as entrants. This was before they kicked off the show in the first round of a tournament to crown new top contenders to the SmackDown tag team titles, defeating The Viking Raiders to advance to the semifinals.

Later, Braun Strowman declared by saying there’s no one better suited for that particular match type than him. He’s not wrong, of course. Karrion Kross made similar remarks when he declared in his own promo.

On the women’s side, Shayna Baszler declared her intent to injure some people before she also throws them over the top rope. She set a record for eliminations last year, for what that’s worth.

Later on, Zelina Vega told Wade Barrett and Michael Cole on commentary that she will also be in the match.

Here, then, are the updated lists of confirmed entrants in both matches:

Men’s

Cody Rhodes

Kofi Kingston

Ricochet

Bobby Lashley

Seth Rollins

Austin Theory

Baron Corbin

Santos Escobar

Rey Mysterio

GUNTHER

Omos

Drew McIntyre

Sheamus

Braun Strowman

Karrion Kross

Women’s