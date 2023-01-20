SmackDown Tag Title Contender’s Tournament semifinals set

One week ago, Adam Pearce announced a tournament would be held to crown new top contenders for the SmackDown tag team titles currently held by The Usos. We weren’t given any real details beyond that.

Then, WWE started this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown with a bracket and word that the entire first round would play out throughout the duration of the show:

Up first was Drew McIntyre & Sheamus taking on The Viking Raiders, who drew the ire of the bruisers with a recent post-show attack. They had one hell of a physical battle, one that ultimately saw Sheamus pin Ivar after a Brogue Kick.

Next, Hit Row cheated to defeat Los Lotharios. They looked awful but B-Fab turned the tide in their favor and they look like fodder for the bigger stars they’ll be up against on their side of the bracket.

After that, Imperium beat up on The Brawling Brutes — with Giovanni Vinci hitting a real nice brainbuster on BUTCH on the outside — to advance on their side of the bracket.

Finally, Legado del Fantasma had little issue taking care of business against Maximum Male Models, scoring an easy pinfall victory.

That gives us this updated bracket:

See you next week for the semifinals!