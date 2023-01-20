Hulk Hogan will also be at Raw XXX next Monday

When WWE initially announced a group of Legends to appear on its 30th anniversary special episode of Monday Night Raw next week in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Hulk Hogan’s name was not among them.

Now, as you can see in the graphic above, the company has released promotional material featuring his likeness as well as listing him as appearing on WWE.com:

The historic Raw 30 celebration will feature a slew of WWE Legends including The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, X-Pac, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Jerry “The King” Lawler, Teddy Long, Ron Simmons, and Kurt Angle.

Triple H has also been added to the graphic, though his appearing was felt like something of a given considering he still — for however much longer it lasts — runs creative and has been a massive part of the show through its run. You’ll also notice they’ve taken to writing it out as “Raw 30,” which is the much more family friendly/SFW version.

