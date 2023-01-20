Whatever a Pitch Black match is, LA Knight’s selling the hell out of it

Even as Cageside’s preeminent Bray Wyatt chance-giver, I’ll readily admit that LA Knight has been the most entertaining part of SmackDown’s Uncle Howdy storyline. And as we inch closer to Royal Rumble’s Mountain Dew Pitch Black match between Wyatt and Knight, that continues to be the case.

That LA doesn’t even know what a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match is (beyond that it’s some sort of no disqualification affair, likely carried out under weird lighting) hasn’t stopped that, either.

Here’s your latest evidence:

Conventional wisdom’s had it that feuding with Wyatt isn’t good for your career, at least in the short-term. But Knight’s either an exception to that rule, or a sign it’s no longer true.

While he’s not going to be the favorite next Saturday in San Antonio, a whole lot of people now know what kind of a talent fka Eli Drake is. It’s hard to imagine WWE won’t find a use for someone who’s gotten themselves over — and can sell a goofy product tie-in match without even knowing what it is — the way he has.

That’s just a fact of life (yeah).