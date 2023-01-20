 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WWE SmackDown results, live blog (Jan. 20, 2023): Contract signing

By Claire Elizabeth
/ new
WWE.com

WWE Friday Night SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Jan. 20, 2023) with a live show emanating from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, featuring the latest build towards this month’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view (PPV) event.

Advertised for tonight: Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns sign a contract to make their Universal championship match at Royal Rumble official.

Elsewhere on the card: A tournament to determine number one contenders to the SmackDown tag team titles kicks off with a first round match between Banger Bros. and Viking Raiders, additional wrestlers will be named for the Royal Rumble matches, and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX. It will be below this line here. (Note: Links to illegal streams are prohibited. Pics and GIFs are allowed.)

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR JAN. 20

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats