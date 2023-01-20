WWE Friday Night SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Jan. 20, 2023) with a live show emanating from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, featuring the latest build towards this month’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view (PPV) event.

Advertised for tonight: Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns sign a contract to make their Universal championship match at Royal Rumble official.

Elsewhere on the card: A tournament to determine number one contenders to the SmackDown tag team titles kicks off with a first round match between Banger Bros. and Viking Raiders, additional wrestlers will be named for the Royal Rumble matches, and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR JAN. 20