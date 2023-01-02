Sasha may not be the only former(?) WWE star debuting at Wrestle Kingdom

Since then-Women’s Tag champs Sasha Banks & Naomi walked away from WWE back in May, approximately 99% of the news about their next moves has focused on Banks. Even when the Boss ‘n’ Glow duo did things like walking fashion show runways and movie & television premiere red carpets together, much of the talk has been about Sasha.

As we get ready for Banks (real name Mercedes Varnado) to show up at New Japan’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 show in the Tokyo Dome later this week, there’s been nary a whisper about Naomi. Until now...

PWInsider reports that Naomi (Trinity Fatu) “is currently slated to be in Japan” this week.

Now, that doesn’t mean she’ll be a part of NJPW’s biggest show of the year. Insider says their sources at New Japan “would not confirm they are bringing Naomi in and intimated she was coming of her own accord”. We already know that Varnado is traveling with her friend and business partner Samuray del Sol (fka Kalisto), and there’s no sign he’ll be working the Jan. 4 show. Fatu could just be there to support her friend.

But if New Japan and their sister promotion Stardom are interested in bringing in the former SmackDown Women’s champion & Total Divas star, last we heard her WWE contract was going to expire even before her tag partners. And if Triple H & team opted to let Mercedes walk, it’s hard to imagine they’d stand in Trinity’s way — especially when doing so could upset her husband and in-laws in a little faction called The Bloodline.

We’ll find out if Naomi is joining Sasha in pursuing her joshi dreams on Wednesday morning.