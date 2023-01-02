Montez Ford has an album dropping in March

It looks like 2023 will be a big year for Montez Ford.

Already a WWE Tag Title Triple Crown winner with his Street Profits partner Angelo Dawkins, he and wife (and Raw Women’s champion) Bianca Belair have a new reality show coming to Hulu...

... and real talk — a lot of us know being Mr. EST means Tez is winning the game of life regardless of what he accomplishes in the ring, or whatever else he parlays his WWE fame into.

But the United States Marine Corps veteran isn’t one to rest on his laurels or ride someone else coattails. Ford released a mixtape entitled LMTYO on Valentine’s Day last year.

JINGLE IT BABE



This is MY very first single

off my upcoming mixtape:

“LMTYO” available February 14

Valentine’s Day.



I had a lot of fun creating this song, story, project, & universe for you guys & can’t wait for you all to enjoy it in its entirety soon.



God Bless. pic.twitter.com/1ESRyzi1td — (@MontezFordWWE) February 7, 2022

You can check it out in full here.

Now, he’s announced the follow-up. Ford shared recently that SYAD is coming in March of this year.

You probably don’t want hip-hop takes from a middle-aged wrestling blogger, but LMTYO showed that Tez has some decent mic skills, and that he’s smart enough to let the work of the talented producers and beatmakers he’s teamed with shine.

And even if SYAD doesn’t hit big, it’ll probably give us a reality show storyline or two.

As the man himself always tweets, God is Good.