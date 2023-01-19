Kevin Nash tells police he’s doing okay following suicidal thoughts on his podcast

Kevin Nash’s son Tristen tragically died in October when alcohol withdrawal led to a seizure that caused cardiac arrest.

On this week’s episode of Kliq This: The Kevin Nash Podcast, a lot of people became concerned that Nash was contemplating suicide after he had the following exchange with co-host Sean Oliver about how he is doing:

Nash: “Today is week 12, I lost my boy. Yeah, 12 weeks. Time flies when you got a gun in your mouth, I mean time flies when you’re having fun.” Oliver: “Don’t play like that. You have guns, so you can’t say those things.” Nash: “I can do whatever the fuck I want to do, as long as I leave a note.”

Following those comments, TMZ reported that local law enforcement contacted Nash to check on him. Nash reassured them that he had no plans to hurt himself and that he was okay.

A while after that TMZ story broke, Nash issued the following statement on Twitter, explaining that he was just being sarcastic on his podcast:

Everyone take a breath. Let's not take my biggest coping mechanism SARCASM and blow it out of proportion. I appreciate the concern and the fact that others find it a perfect time for insults. Continue to get you updates on @TMZ and wrestling sites. I've got legs to train today — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) January 19, 2023

If you or anyone you know is thinking about harming themselves, help can be found at 988lifeline.org.