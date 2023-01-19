WWE Hall of Fame star D-Von Dudley sent out the following tweets a short while ago, announcing his departure from WWE:

I would like to say thank you to everyone out there Who has supported me over the years and been in my corner. It was a great 32 year career with 20 of those years I’ve been with Bubba entertaining you, and I’m sure somewhere down The road we will do it again. — D-von Dudley HOF (@TestifyDVon) January 19, 2023

The company (wwe)and I have decided to parted ways, and feel this is the best Decision for all parties it’s been a pleasure and an honor to work with the young talent when bubba as well as everyone over in NXT. As well as working with some of the best producers in the world. — D-von Dudley HOF (@TestifyDVon) January 19, 2023

would mike to thank Vince , Paul(HHH), Stephanie, and my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for the Opportunity that was given. I’m very excited to see where God brings me next, Oh my brother……. TESTIFY!!!! — D-von Dudley HOF (@TestifyDVon) January 19, 2023

After taking time off due to a health scare, Dudley returned to WWE for a backstage role with NXT in June 2022. Just last month, WWE reportedly pulled D-Von from appearing at an ECW tribute show at the former ECW Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It sounds like Triple H told D-Von he would be fired if he accepted the booking.

Roughly one month later, D-Von Dudley is gone from WWE.

How long do you think it will be until D-Von is back in Impact Wrestling setting up a table for Bully Ray, Cagesiders?