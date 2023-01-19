Dax Harwood says he won’t ever forget the way Vince McMahon sh*t all over him

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are taking time off right now as their AEW contracts are set to expire in April; it’s possible that we have seen the last of FTR on AEW television.

Harwood and Wheeler are currently figuring out their next move in the pro wrestling business. As of one month ago, many fans thought a return to WWE was very likely, because FTR trusts Triple H’s creative vision for them. However, that was before Vince McMahon made his power play to return as Executive Chairman of WWE.

Now that Vince is back, there is a lot of worry and concern among wrestlers that it’s just a matter of time until he is calling the shots as booker of Raw and SmackDown.

On the latest episode of FTR with Dax Harwood, Dax makes it very clear that WWE is a less attractive place for him now that Vince is back. He illustrates that point by explaining how McMahon tried to intentionally make him feel like shit after winning the SmackDown tag team titles from the New Day in 2019.

When the match was over, all four wrestlers in the match met with Vince backstage. Per Harwood, McMahon praised New Day for their performance in the match. FTR was hoping that Vince would have similar feedback for them, but he instead tried to make them feel like crap:

“And that’s when [McMahon] says, ‘Everyone tells me that you guys are the next great tag team. Everyone tells me you’re the next Arn and Tully. Well, that’s your problem. You are the next Arn and Tully. You’re just great wrestlers. That’s all.’ And he walks off. And I’m like, this son of a bitch thinks that he just hurt my feelings by saying that. But he didn’t. He made my dreams come true by telling me that we’re the next Arn and Tully. That we’re just a great tag team. We’re just great wrestlers.” “He just didn’t like us. He wasn’t enamored with us. I think it had a lot to do with this accent that I have...he didn’t like us for some reason. And he made sure to tell us that that day. With our brand new belts in our hands, on a high. We’re the first ever WWE triple crown tag team champions. WWE Raw, WWE SmackDown, WWE NXT, no one else had ever done it at the time, except for us. And we were so proud of that moment. And he decided to take a shit on us at that moment. That’s the kind of thing as a human being I will never forget, how you try to make people feel. Because the fans were with us, so obviously we didn’t hurt your business. We went out there, put our life on the line, for you, for your company, and coming back to the back with as much endorphins running through our body, and you decide to say that to us. That’s one of the things I can’t ever forget. And we talk about what I’m gonna do in the future, and now that I think about that, and with him back at the helm, ugh, makes things a little questionable for me.”

Harwood’s issues with Vince endured throughout their time on the main roster, including one time when WWE asked The Revival to work 17 straight days on the road. Harwood also mentioned that their on-screen partnership with Randy Orton was cut short because Vince didn’t like them, and Vince frequently made last minute changes to the script that drove everyone nuts. And don’t get Dax started on the 24/7 title, which he did win at one point but would have refused to do so again, because it’s a title that lowers his position on the card.

Dax and Cash were so frustrated with their poor creative in WWE that they requested their release and refused big money offers to stick around for multiple years.

Harwood recalls that a lot of fans said they should just be happy collecting a WWE paycheck, even if they are stuck in catering. Aside from the obvious issue of being unhappy at work, Dax explained that fans had a misconception about how much money they were making. He said his first main roster contract was for around $125,000. That’s about as low as it gets as far as WWE main roster deals go, and the number substantially shrinks when all the travel expenses that come with living on the road for four to five days a week are taken into account.

By the time they requested their release from WWE, there was no dollar amount that he was willing to sacrifice his happiness and mental health for in order to stick around in WWE. He turned down contracts ranging from $450,000 to nearly one million dollars per year.

That’s how badly Dax Harwood wanted to escape Vince McMahon’s WWE. Now that Vince is back in power, I wouldn’t bet on seeing FTR show up in WWE any time soon.