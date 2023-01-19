The ratings and viewership data are in for this week’s (Jan. 17) episode of WWE NXT.

According to Showbuzz Daily, this episode drew an audience of 600,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. NXT landed in 26th place on cable for the night in the key demo.

These numbers are all down from last week’s New Year’s Evil themed episode, which had 700,000 viewers, a 0.15 key demo rating, and finished in 17th place on cable.

This week’s episode featured Toxic Attraction vs. Lyra Valkyria & Roxanne Perez in the main event. Will the ongoing drama between Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin be enough to bring in new viewers without Mandy Rose in the mix? The results here suggest there is a ways to go.

Here’s NXT’s audience and ratings share of the same demographic over the past year:

* Aired on SyFy

