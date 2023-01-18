Since becoming WWE’s latest Tag Title Triple Crown winners shortly after their surprising arrival in NXT, The New Day have only wrestled once. Rumor had it that was because Xavier Woods is “banged up”, something Kofi Kingston confirmed in an interview with The New York Post’s Joseph Staszewski promoting his philanthropic project to provide technology for Ghanian middle school students.

New Day... hasn’t been able to wrestle as much as they had hoped in NXT with Woods dealing with injuries. Kingston said Woods is “getting better and better” every week” and they are utilizing this time to get him back to being 100 percent. “We are able to progress our storyline and let him rest and recover,” Kingston said. “He’ll be good in no time. He’s made a lot of progress already.”

That storyline progressed on NXT last night (Jan. 17). Gallus’ Wolfgang & Mark Coffey made a surprise return the Tuesday before to win a #1 contenders Gauntlet, and The New Day confirmed they’ll get a Tag title shot at the brand’s upcoming Vengeance Day PLE. Kit Wilson & Elton Prince of Pretty Deadly — who Kingston & Woods beat for the belts last month, and Gallus eliminated to win last week & become top challengers — interrupted the segment to attack both teams. Now it’s on for Feb. 4 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

OFFICIAL for NXT #VengeanceDay



Gallus vs. New Day vs Pretty Deadly for the #WWENXT Tag Team Titles! pic.twitter.com/tNpAAiQYw5 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 18, 2023

