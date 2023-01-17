Two members of the Samoan Dynasty RSVP for Roman Reigns’ Acknowledgement Ceremony at Raw XXX

Among the festivities for next week’s Raw XXX 30th Anniversary show is an “Acknowledgement Ceremony” for the Tribal Chief, Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns.

There’s no small amount of speculation this could be where Reigns’ cousin from Hollywood shows up to kick off a WrestleMania program between the two. In the meantime, we found out today (Jan. 17) about two members of the Samoan Dynasty who will definitely be there — Rikishi and Samu.

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi was expected. His sons Jimmy & Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa make up three-fifths of the current Bloodline, after all. Rikishi’s Headshrinker tag partner Samu — real name Samula Anoa’i — is a little bit of a surprise. In confirming his appearance with The Daily Item, the veteran explained why to the Sunbury, Pennsylvania paper (Anoa’i currently resides in nearby Philadelphia):

“I want to thank the WWE for everything they have done for myself and my family. I look forward to next week when I can see a lot of familiar faces and be reunited with a lot of my family members. “I have not been around the WWE much since I left years ago, but to be able to return is something I wanted for my children and grandchildren. I am thankful for the support of all my fans especially those that have become family in Sunbury and the Valley.”

We’ll see who else shows up to watch The Usos defend their Raw Tag titles against The Judgement Day’s Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio. And to acknowledge the Head of the Table, of course.

