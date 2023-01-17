Finally... The Rock has weighed in on Vince McMahon selling WWE

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a big movie star, and an entrepreneur with businesses ranging from beverages (alcoholic and energy) to football. But he’ll always be tied to WWE, including possibly for this year’s WrestleMania.

So when he was a guest on CNBC’s Squawk on the Street today (Jan. 17) to discuss his Zoa energy drink brand, it wasn’t surprising when the hosts asked Johnson about the potential sale of WWE.

“Well, I can tell you this, I can tell you that it’s an exciting brand. It’s a brand that I’ve been very fortunate enough to have tremendous success [in] over the decades. And also, for your viewers here in the business world who may not know, the lineage goes way back, multi-generational with the WWE. “My grandfather wrestled for Vince McMahon Sr. in the 70s. My dad wrestled for Vince McMahon in the 80s. And then I came along with my bad haircut and fanny pack and I continued to wrestle for Vince too as well. So we’ve seen tremendous success over the years. I think it’s a very attractive company. And I’m excited and I wish Vince and that company all the best.”

It’s pretty much the kind of effusive non-answer we expected from DJ, as given the deep roots between his family and Vince (including but not limited to Johnson’s daughter Simone currently being on television for NXT as Ava Raine) there was no reason to think he’d distance himself from McMahon post-hush money scandal.

Slightly more interesting was his response to a follow-up comment from host & sale skeptic David Faber about keeping Vince in charge being a condition of any sale:

“I would [agree] and that’s a great note. I think with the world of professional wrestling and the world of WWE, it’s so unique. The fan base is very large and very passionate and there’s nothing like the WWE. So I think with the new owners, if there are new owners, and acquirers who are gonna come in, I think that they have to share that same passion that Vince has for the company and for the world of pro wrestling, which isn’t always easy to do. “As you guys know, with a company like this, it’s been so incredibly successful over the years, a sale and acquisition could be very complicated, but there’s that unique added anchor to this I believe that Vince feels where you gotta find the right buyer who still has that passion and the love for this very unique world.”

Agree with The Great One’s business analysis here?