Long-tenured Public Relations exec gone from WWE

It’s not clear what prompted the move, but Fightful Select reported earlier today (Jan. 17) that Vice President of Public Relations Adam Hopkins is no longer working for WWE.

The name may not mean much to the average fan, but for those of us lucky/crazy enough to work in the wrestling media, Hopkins was our point of contact for all things WWE. He arranged conference calls, set-up interviews, provided the occasional screener, and provided clarification & offered official comment on stories. Hopkins reached out to me shortly after I was made a manager at Cageside, and folks with more time in the game credit him for opening doors between WWE and those covering it.

Hopkins joined WWE back in 1997 as a “fan services coordinator”. From there he moved into public relations & communications, climbing the ladder from manager to director before becoming a VP last year.

PWInsider notes that Hopkins was “a big part of building the Paul Levesque vision of NXT.” That site also says that Vice President of Communications Stefanie Fiondella’s time with WWE also ended last week. No information is confirmed about the circumstances around her departure, either.

Former WWE champ Big E responded to a tweet from Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp about Hopkins, seemingly confirming his exit, and definitely confirming he’ll be missed by those inside the company as much as he will be those of outside it: