Back in November, R-Truth showed up on NXT. What seemed like a fun guest appearance ended with a serious injury. A week later, the beloved veteran announced he was getting surgery to repair a torn quadriceps tendon.

We haven’t heard much since from the greatest 24/7 48/7 7/11 I-95 South European Television Champion of all-time. But he did a YouTube live stream over the weekend, and offered an update:

“Still healing up. Still healing up from my quad injuries. “I’m going back to WWE. I just got to heal up. I had to have two surgeries — a lot of people don’t know that. I caught an infection so I had to have another surgery. So that set me back, but, y’all know me, I’m coming back probably sooner than y’all think.”

The 50 year old former NWA Worlds champ also said he’s feeling good and started physical therapy last Monday, something that was pushed back by the infection and second surgery.

Get well soon, Truth. We want you back for the next appearance of your childhood hero, John Cena.