The Big Hurt Business?

MVP is a businessman — and also a business, man — and he’s been making some money moves on Monday Night Raw lately.

First, he got Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin back together as a tag team. They aren’t seeing much success so far, as they lost to The Street Profits on Raw this week in Cincinnati, but they looked good anyway and like they could take the next step if some things bounce their way.

Whatever could that include?

Perhaps a reunion with Bobby Lashley to officially reform The Hurt Business. MVP already went about trying to set that in motion too, and he appeared to do so by at least starting to make nice with Lashley. We got a big wrinkle this week when Omos made his return and was still being represented by MVP.

When the big fella hit the scene during the six-man elimination main event match, Lashley, who was taking part and trying to once again become top contender to the United States championship, took exception. But as it turned out, Omos wasn’t there to mess with him. In fact, he helped him out!

Are you thinking what I’m thinking?

We shall see.

Anyway, here are all the videos from Raw this week: